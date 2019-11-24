Ben Dunno, Warri

The management of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has reviewed its activities in the last 47years of inception and scored itself high in making tremendous impact on organisations’ growth and development in both the private and pubic sector of the economy.

The Warri Area Manager of the ITF, Mr Vincent Akpabio, who made the appraisal in an address delivered at a one day Stakeholders Interactive Session held in Warri at the weekend, said the body recorded this feat through its direct training services.

Other areas where the body noted it has done creditably are in the training for skills in management, technical and entrepreneurial development as well as setting and regulating standards in all aspects of the economy and monitor adherence.

Mr Akpabio, also disclosed at the forum, with the theme ‘Developing the Nation’s Human Resource For Sustainable Economic Growth and Development’, that the ITF had also promoted the acquisition of skills for various categories of manpower for private and public enterprises.

According to him, “As hairy and audacious as these may appear, the ITF is on top of its mandate and has been performing crrditably well over the past 47 years through its enterpreneurship development programmes, technical skills acquisition programmes and Students Industrial Work Experience Schemes (SIWES).

“It has also contributed to the growth of commerce and industry through research and development and direct assistance to companies in the form of organisational analysis and development, process and system diagnosis management and supervisory training, assistance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“This is in addition to other Interventionist measures, which have served greatly in promoting not just the sector of commerce and industry but the national economy in general,” he stated.