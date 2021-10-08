From From Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yelwaji Katagum said the giant stride recorded by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over the years has reduced poverty among Nigerians through skills acquisition.

He noted that the fund has made many Nigerians economically self reliance, thereby ranked as of the success stories of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Katagum disclosed this on Friday during a ceremony to commemorate with the 50th Anniversary of the ITF, held at the headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by Dr. Ahmed Mamadi, the Minister maintained that the Agency has accounted for the numerous successes and achievements of the Ministry that stand it out in 2018 as Star Partner for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development in Nigeria as well as became an Outstanding MSMEs Clinic Partner in 2019.

She said the Buhari’s administration has champion the diversification of the nation’s economy from oil by setting policies that makes Nigerians self reliance and creating wealth for the nation.

“You will agree with me that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in the last five years, it’s determination to turn around the fortunes of this country from dependence on oil by diversifying the economy as evident through robust policies like the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“The ITF was included as a member of the Federal Government’s Steering Committee to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for MSMEs in the country as part of the National response to COVID-19, an initiative that covers five stimulus programmes under the Survival Fund.

She explained that ITF is one among the agencies mandated by the Federal Government of Nigeria to lift up 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in Nigeria, adding that, “ITF will train over 7 million Nigerians in the Agriculture, Construction and Facility Maintenance, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Services sector.”

The Minister urged ITF to remained focus in achieving its mandate of providing requisite skills to Nigerians despite the current challenges of dwindling economy, unemployment, poverty, and rising cases of criminality and ssured that the Ministry’s support to the Fund in achieving more in the coming years.

The Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari said the Agency was established exactly 50 years to addressed the Colonial manpower gap while they leave Nigeria as the new nation attained Independence.

“On Friday 8th October 1971 ITF was established by General Yakubu Gowon retired to chattered for the training of man power gap the new nation Nigeria was grasping with after Independence.”

He said the Agency has trained millions of Nigeria and in the last five years of his administration, “Over 500,000 Nigerian were trained and equiped with starter-packs the first of it’s kind to effectively tackle the problem of poverty which has not been given the needed approached over the years.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the Fund has contributed immensely in addressing the challenges of unemployment in Plateau with its various programmes.

“As Government and people of Plateau State, we sincerely appreciate the tremendous contributions of the ITF to the development of our dear State.

I pledge the continuous collaboration and support of the State Government to all initiatives of the ITF and the Federal Government.

“That explains why my administration has continued to invest in the training and empowerment of our citizens within the realm of Sustainable Economic Rebirth which we have been carrying out in the last six years. Through the PLASMIDA and other agencies of Government, we have ensured that our youths acquire necessary skills and access empowerment support that will turn them from being job seekers to job creators.” He stated.