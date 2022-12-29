From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned the federal government of the disastrous consequences of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu dying in detention.

MASSOB warned that Nigeria as a country would not be able to contend what will hit her if Kanu is denied of medical attention and dies in detention.

Consequently, MASSOB has advised the government to allow the personal physicians of Kanu access to the IPOB leader in DSS detention for immediate medical attention because of the deteriorating nature of his health.

The group recalled that well-meaning Nigerians and Human Rights Organizations have called on the federal government to harken to their calls for the medical treatment of Kanu.

In a statement, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu said, “The people of Biafra will never forgive President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu dies in DSS detention. It will trigger war, Nigeria state will not contend it.

While condemning what it called the “insensitivity and carelessness” of federal government on the deteriorating health of Kanu, the group said that nothing would stop the restoration of Biafra.

Madu’s statement reads in parts, “MASSOB reminds President Muhammadu Buhari that his sadistic and pathological hatred on the people of Biafra can never stop the actualization and restoration of Biafra as an independent state from Nigeria.

“MASSOB reminds the people of Biafra that irrespective of the persecutions, mesmerization, killings, detentions and maiming of our people by President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government, we can never derail or succumb.

“We must remain unshakable, and unstoppable with a renewed determination for Biafra actualization and restoration.”