Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi said he’s hopeful of returning to Liverpool in the future and describes being a Reds’ player as a boyhood dream.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but is yet to play a game for the Premier League side because of work permit issues.

The young Forward has been on loans to Belgium and Germany, but says his determination to play inside Anfield as a Red is firm.

“When I joined Liverpool I dreamed to play there and it’s something I have to look forward to,” he told www.brila.net.

“Without the work permit I don’t think I’ll have a chance. But if I don’t get the chance, then I’ll move on and find satisfaction elsewhere.”

Ajayi may sit out the rest of January, after picking up a knee injury during Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League match against FC Platinum Stars in December.

He pulled up injured in the first-half of the CAF CL encounter at the Al Salam Stadium, and Al Ahly Manager Rene Weiler disclosed the Nigerian had complained of discomfort in the knee before he was subbed off.

Subsequently, the 23 year-old missed New Year’s Day league game against Misr Lel Makasa and is also a doubt for the coming fixtures this month.