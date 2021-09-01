From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Speaker, Enugu House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the anti-open grazing bill was not targeted at any group or persons, but rather to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

Ubosi said this while declaring open a public hearing on the bill for the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching at the Assembly Complex in Enugu, yesterday.

The speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Uche Ugwu, said that the bill, now pending before the assembly, was aimed at ending farmers/herders crisis which, he noted, had led to needless destruction of lives and property in the state.

He said the public hearing was to afford residents the opportunity to make contributions adding that every opinions expressed would be considered in the passage of the bill.

The bill, when assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, would forestall farmers/herders clashes, as well as the killing and raping of women by herdsmen.

Chairman of the House joint Committee on the bill, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, noted that the ban on open grazing would ensure protection of lives and property of Enugu people which, she said, was the primary responsibility of the government.

Leading in the approval for the House to proceed with enactment of the law, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, who was the second to speak, said traditional rulers in the state had gone through the draft and were in total support of the law.

The first speaker who spoke on behalf of Town Unions said the bill would curb the menace of killer herders and would cause the people of Enugu and entire South East to hip a sigh of relief.

Israel Chinedu who spoke on behalf of the youths noted that though the bill was overdue, it still came timely. He assured of the youths’ full support for it.

Many others especially farmers, Neighbourhood Watch, Administrators of Developmental Councils all spoke in support of the bill with one pointing out one or two topographic errors.

In his submission, the leader of Northern Community in Enugu state and Sariki Hausawa Enugu, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo, said northerners in the state were for anything that would ensure safety and peaceful coexistence and asked the Chairman of MACBAN South East Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki to present their submission.

Saddiki in asking for more time noted that they received the invitation for the public hearing last week Thursday.

“In recognition of the time constraint above stated, I plead, on behalf of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, and all the cattle business interest group in Enugu state, that the Honourable House allows us more time to articulate a position for submission to the House. I plead for a period of one month to enable us come out with a position.”

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Matthew Idu, pointed out that the problem of farmers/ herders crisis was most prevalent in Uzo-Uwani, emphasising that his ministry was always inundated with complaints from farmers on the destruction of their crops.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers in the state, Mr Paschal Echezona, expressed excitement over the introduction of the bill which, he said, they had advocated for before now.

Echezona charged the state government to apply technology in locating all the cattle ranches in the state, when the law becomes functional.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association, (MACBAN), in South East, Mr Siddiki Gidado, requested the assembly to give them one month to articulate the association’s position on the bill.

Gidado argued that the group were notified of the public hearing only five days ago, a situation which, he said, made it difficult for them to come up with a position because of the technicalities involved.

He said it was important for members of the association to be sensitised on the development, to avoid the misconception that the Enugu state government had given money to support the bill.

