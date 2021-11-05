From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has decried the high level of brain drain in the health sector, saying it will take the country about 120 years to have the number of doctors it needs, if all Nigerian doctors remain in the country.

Adamu stated this on Friday at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUSHO), held at its temporary site in Otada, Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

“Statistics have shown that doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria falls far short of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, which stipulates ratio of one doctor to every 600 patients. This contrasts with the current 1:6000 ratio in Nigeria.”

Represented by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arc. Sunny Echono, the Education Minister lamented that the quality of training, competence and skills needed in the medical profession has remained problematic in the country as a result of a combination of inadequate personnel and facilities.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“This was further exacerbated by the outbreak of of the global COVID-19 pandemic which exposed the weak institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance in the country.”

He said it was for this reason that the Federal Government established FUHSO, the first in the country, to bridge the huge gap with the benefit of a clear vision, strong leadership, an outstanding academic body, an innovative pedagogical model and management framework.

Adamu added that the institution was established to provide specialized training, research and facilities in the field of medical and health sciences that will reverse the brain drain in the education and health sectors of the nation’s economy.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Innocent Ujah explained that the pioneer students were thoroughly screened in both learning capacity and character adding that the final product of the painstaking exercise gave birth to 230 students whose matriculation was held.

Ujah thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring the University, former President Goodluck Jonathan for giving the first approval for the establishment of the institution, former, Senate President, David Mark, the Education Minister, Governor Samuel Ortom and others who played key roles in ensuring the realization of the institution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .