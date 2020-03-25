The Main Organizing Committee of the 3rd National Tourism Transportation Summit & Expo has announced the postponement of the event scheduled to hold between April 27 and 28, 2020 in Abuja. In a release, the National President, Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo said that the NTTS organiser has been keenly observing the international and national developments in respect of the COVID-19 Corona pandemic.

“With all sense of responsibility, our heart goes out to the global tourism and transportation industry that are the most affected in these times as nations are on lockdown with various travel bans and activated emergency modes. We uphold the sanctity of human life over everything else – we commiserate with nations that have lost citizens in their hundreds during this trying time.” Odusanwo stated further that the Main Organizing Committee will join the Nigerian Government to watch developments of the pandemic till the end of April 2020. This automatically means that the event billed for 27th and 28th April 27 and 28, stands postponed but the MOC assured that they will be working from the background; assuring that as soon as the relevant bans are relaxed; a new date will be fixed for the Summit.