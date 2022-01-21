By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles and Orlando Pirates star, Oliseh Ndah is waxing lyrical about his AFCON debut with the Nigerian national senior team in Cameroon.

Ndah had his first taste of action with the Eagles in the 2-0 victory over tough talking Guinea Bissau Wednesday night in Garoua.

According to the Orlandopiratesfc.com, the 23 year -old can not contain his excitement of being part of the exceptional Eagles Squad dazzling football lovers all over the world in the Continental showpiece.

“I feel very happy,” Ndah said. “I was really excited. It’s a very big deal for me. It’s always a big deal when a player represents their country. I’m so glad to have gotten this opportunity. Words cannot express how I feel.”

Ndah is relatively new to the senior national team, having earned just three caps prior to his AFCON debut.

The Super Eagles’ next fixture is scheduled for Sunday 23 January where they will face the third-placed team from either Group E or Group F.