It’s A Crazy World, a TV series created and produced by Amanda Ebeye, is set to hit Netflix.

Inspired by how people like to make their life seem perfect, and the raging competition that sets the social media on fire, It’s A Crazy World would start streaming on Netflix from Saturday, July 25.

Directed by KC Muel and Amanda Ebeye, the sitcom tells the story of a wealthy man with three women and three children, while expounding the impact of social media on our present day society. The series features seasoned actors like Bob Manuel-Udokwu, Grace Amah, Francis Odega, Kunle Coker and Amanda Ebeye.

According to Ebeye, “There is a lot to learn from It’s A Crazy World. It’s a family drama-comedy and very educative. We want to teach young girls and boys that there’s more than life on the gram, people posting perfect lives does not make their lives perfect; actually most of the time, their lives are far from perfect.”

