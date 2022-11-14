From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The police have cleared former Bauchi State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Damina of murder.

Bauchi State Commissioner, Sanda Umar, disclosed this at a press briefing in his office on Monday.

Sanda said preliminary investigation showed that the victim, Adamu Babanta, 68, died as a result of fatal motor accident.

He said the investigation showed deceased was not intentionally killed by Damina as being widely reported.

Damina, who holds the revered traditionally title of Galadiman Dass, is embroid in a messy scandal after allegedly killing his friend Babanta with his car.

The deceased had accused him of trying to woo his teenage daughter into a sexual relationship.

The deceased’s daughter, Khadijat had reported that the former commissioner was making sexual advances at her, a development that did not go down well with the father.

The enraged father then hatched a plan with his daughter to catch Damina to meet up with his friend but the confrontation ended in tragedy as the former Commissioner allegedly hit Babanta after an altercation and he died in the process.

The explained that police investigation revealed that Damina die not kill Babanta.

He said the suspect was only evading being mobbed after the deceased allegedly raised the alarm that he was a a thief.

The CP said that the deceased daughter’s and two other witnesses testified to the police that the former commissioner was only driving away in his car after being called a thief by Babanta.

“Following recent public narratives on the matter, it has become imperative to update members of the public on the Command’s Investigative findings and position regarding the case,” the CP said.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that, on the 30th October 2022, at about 1930hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was reported at Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters Bauchi, which was immediately transferred to the command’s central Motor Traffic Division (MTD) for a discreet investigation.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at Yelwan Tudu market junction Bauchi, involving a Honda accord sedan motor vehicle black in colour with REG. NO. DAS 688 AA which was driven by one Muhammad Damina (Galadiman Dass) “M” aged 68yrs of Yelwan makaranta Bauchi who is the suspect and the victim one Adamu Babanta “M” aged 65yrs of the same address.

“Our findings also established that the accused (Mohammed Damina) is a neighbor to the deceased (Adamu Babanta) who called the daughter on phone and arranged to meet her at a junction near

“Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) gate Yelwan Tudu market Bauchi. The father of Khadija who is now deceased met them at that point, though not together inside the suspect’s vehicle or in any sort of compromised position, rather she was standing with the motorcycle rider that brought her to the location.

“Then her father now deceased went straight to the occupant of the vehicle (Mohammed Damina) and both of them started exchanging heated words to a point where the father now deceased started shouting “barawo-barawo” (thief-thief) this was confirmed by an eye witness; the daughter, her senior brother and the suspect. The repercussion of which is to attract mob action from bystanders and pesserby.

“In the process, the accused attempted to start his vehicle in with the intention of zooming off and evading a public escalation of the situation including possible mob action, but the deceased suddenly opened the vehicle’s door from the driver’s side.

“Notwithstanding, the accused engaged his vehicle and accelerated while the father of khadija now deceased was still clinged to the car door, as a result, he was dragged to a certain distance, when he fell off thereby hitting his head on the pavement of the road with impact

The victim was rushed to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, but was unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The accused (Mohammed Damina) was therefore arrested and detained for investigation immediately.

I immediately ordered an Autopsy on the corpse to ascertain the cause of his death.

“The result was received on 08th November, 2022 from ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi which shows that the victim died of Traumatic Spinal cord injury and multiple skeletal/soft tissue Trauma.

As we speak, the Court has remanded the accused at the Correctional facility and I directed that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to discreetly investigate the accordingly to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident”