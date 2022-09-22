The Debt Management Office (DMO), says investment in the various Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Securities by Nigerians is an act of patriotism.

The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, said this in her remarks at the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme on Wednesday in Yola, Adamawa state.

The exercise was jointly organised by the DMO and CSL Stockbrokers Limited. Oniha’s address was delivered by Dr Isiaku Muhammed, the Team Leader, Project Unit at the DMO.

According to the DMO boss, by investing in FGN Securities, citizens are contributing to nation building and assisting the government to meet its financial obligations.

She said that the DMO was a government agency saddled with the responsibility of managing the nation’s public debt portfolio. “In carrying out that responsibility, the DMO also has the responsibility of issuing FGN Securities which offer good investment opportunities for the citizenry.

“By investing in those securities, citizens are contributing to nation building. “Apart from the advantages that investors get, it is also an act of patriotism. It is a way of contributing your quota to the development of Nigeria, ” she said. She described securities as recognition of indebtedness, adding that they were risk-free and secure.

“The Federal Government through the DMO, has different ways of generating funds, either from the international market or from the domestic market, and it does that either by raising loans or issuing securities.”