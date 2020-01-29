Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses has described his joining Inter as an honour and an opportunity to reunite with his former coach at Chelsea, Conte.

The 29-year-old joined on loan for the rest of the campaign, with a view to making the deal permanent for £8.5million in the summer.

“It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start,” Moses said on Inter TV.

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about,” Moses said.

“I have spoken to him and he has already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here.

“I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”