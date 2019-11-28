The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase explained that the Appellate Court verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

The governor once again returned all the glory and praise to God Almighty for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term while also appreciating the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him.

“He (Orton) specially commends his Legal Team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

“The Governor stresses that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people. He therefore restates his call on the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop Benue State.

“Governor Ortom emphasizes the willingness of his administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue,”/the statement reads in part