For Sandra Bremaud, CEO of Sbedynasty Production and producer of April Showers, her movie’s appearance on Amazon was a delightful surprise.

She told Saturday Sun: “I was excited when Blue Pictures contacted me that April Showers was among the selection. It was such a very big deal for me. It is something I always wanted. Netflix Original seems to be the destination, but Amazon is a huge platform as well.”

Speaking about the inspiration for the movie, the mother of two claims society’s lack of appreciation for hardworking, intelligent women who are making giant strides in their fields of endeavour had galvanised her to undertake the project.

Bremaud, who first made her name as an astute CEO of Twilight Systems Nigeria Limited, a company focused on importation of lighting, fittings and fixtures, affirms that April Showers on Amazon is all the encouragement she needs to forge ahead and shoot another movie.

Speaking of her experience as a producer, she says: “What I have learnt so far is that it doesn’t matter if you are a new or old producer, surrounding yourself with the right team will always play a major role.”

