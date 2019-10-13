Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy National Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and President of conglomeration of 15 denominational Churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of TEKAN, Rev. Caleb Ahima has said that it is dangerous for Christians to be divided with the insecurity ravaging the country.

Rev. Ahima made the declaration in Jos during the foundation laying ceremony of the administrative block of TCNN Staff Secondary School, Jos, Plateau State.

His words: “It is dangerous for Christians in the country to be divided coupled with the high level of insecurity in the country. We must resist further attempt to divide us, but standing together will bring development.

“Christians in Nigeria are divided and we must collectively resist any attempt to further divide us. We must also stand firm despite Security and political challenges.

“We must promote Unity in Nigeria against the background of insecurity, kidnapping and other challenges, because it is together we can achieve more than individuals, our God who is God of unity will help us to be united and always stand in one voice”.

Rev. Ahima commended the Managing Director of the La-Shipson Construction Nigeria Ltd Hon. Moses Godia Shipi for sponsoring the project for the benefit of the church.