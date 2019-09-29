Okwe Obi, Abuja

A software developer, Garry Sylvester, has faulted the country’s business environment, saying it is a herculean task given the reckless handling of files by most government agencies which cost contractors a lot of resources to prepare.

Slyvester, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also pointed to the delay in the processing of documents, and poor literacy level in the use of computers by government officials.

“In Nigeria, there is constant missing files, slow decision making, high cost of doing business (official travels, use of stationery etc.; bureaucratic bottlenecks in doing business; and Insecurity of data from hackers,” he added.

He, however, said the problem could be addressed with HYPERTRAC software he developed, which he said will put civil servants on their toes to quickly attend to files and also enable contractors to monitor their documents where ever they are with their phones.

“HYPERTRAC is going to make file transfer and monitoring easy from the comfort of your home.

“This software will reduce traffic and stress of service providers, clients and contractors from physically following up of documents, files, proposals and business transactions,” he said.