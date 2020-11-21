Actor, musician and content creator, Ogunjimi Adeyinka aka Whykay has reiterated that she’s not under any pressure to get married. But then, she is open to marriage if the right man steps forward.

“At the moment, there is no marriage pressure from any of my family members. After all, I’m not that old. It’s only my mom that stylishly asks about my boyfriend, and I give her the answer suitable at that particular time,” she said, adding, “I’m not scared of commitment, I’m just scared of my time being wasted. I am open to marriage at any time. I like men who are intelligent. In fact, men that smell good and look smart turn me on at first appearance.”

However, the busty entertainer has lamented the difficulty of getting her perfect bra size. “I actually don’t care about body ‘shamers’, and it also depends on my mood. If I get any negative comment on my social media, I can reply, delete or block. I make sure I have fun doing these. Another major disadvantage of being busty is the difficulty finding the perfect bra size. It sounds funny, but it’s true. My bra size is not regular.”