By Perpetua Egesimba

Lahor Music, a record company with offices in Nigeria and Texas, USA, has unveiled its debut signee, Toheeb Adebayo Yekini aka 7Teen.

7Teen is an Afrobeats artiste, who was born and raised in the neighborhood of Ajegunle, Lagos. He has an established track record of lyrical brilliance and superb vocal delivery.

Speaking on joining the label, Lahor Music’s CEO, Princepaul Orobosa Agbonlahor, said 7Teen would emerge the music industry’s biggest revelation in a few months to come.

Agbonlahor posted on his social media page a short video of 7Teen’s musical rendition and captioned it: “Not only talented but special. Guys, help me welcome 7Teen to Lahor Music. We’re going global and this is about to be the industry’s biggest revelation of all time.”

However, while confirming his deal with Lahor Music, 7Teen stated that his working relationship with Lahor music is a dream come true, and he is looking forward to achieving greatness on the new journey.

“I’m so excited to be the first signee of Lahor Music, this is definitely a dream come true for me. By God’s grace, we are achieving greatness,” he enthused.

