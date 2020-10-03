For actress cum OAP, Destiny Amaka, staying without sex for months is not really difficult as long as there is plenty of cash at hand. The diva whose new TV programme, Insomnia is currently making waves, told Inside Nollywood that more than any other thing, money is more significant in a relationship.

“Let’s not pretend it’s hard to love when there’s no money because love doesn’t pay bills. I can never pretend to love you for your money, but I’ll likely be more interested in how to make money than how to fall in love. Let’s get the money and fall in love in the process, and then have good sex. When I was much younger, I was celibate for three years. I got to Nigeria and I did 18 months (without sex). I enjoy sex better when I’m in a long, committed relationship. So, staying without sex is not really difficult,” she explains.

On the reasons behind her X-rated programme, Amaka says: “With Insomnia, I hope to create a safe space where African men and women can openly discuss a variety of sexual issues, with the intention of learning and hopefully boosting and enlightening one’s sexual confidence. Since Africans shy away from such topics, many are not understanding or getting the full benefits of sex because of social stigmas such as masturbation and communication within couples. With Insomnia, I hope to normalise sex and empower young Africans with realistic knowledge, healing broken marriages and strengthening relationships.”