(Sportinglife) Spurs completed an incredible comeback against Ajax as they came from 3-0 down on aggregate to reach the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men earned their way to a Madrid showdown in the final with Liverpool on Saturday June 1 as Ajax dramatically fell at the semi-final hurdle in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Spurs got off to the worst possible start when conceding a goal as early as the fifth minute, Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt rising above Dele Alli to head past Hugo Lloris from a Lasse Schone cross following a corner.

Referee Felix Brych signalled that there was a VAR review but no infringement was deemed to have been made.

Half an hour later things got worse for Tottenham when a sweeping move from the home side ended with a delicate curling finish from Hakim Ziyech into the corner past a stranded Lloris.

Spurs had a chance to get back in the game in the 53rd minute, Christian Eriksen’s delicious cross met well by Alli but Andre Onana was equal to the task and he made the save.

That acted as a catalyst for the comeback, though, Spurs’ next move seeing Lucas Moura burst through the Ajax defence before he slotted a low shot past Onana and into the corner.

Just four minutes later Spurs were level at 2-2 on the night, Moura scoring again as he kept a cool head following a goalmouth scramble, a left-footed shot through a crowd of players into the corner restoring parity on the night.

Both sides had chances to score again in an end-to-end final 20 minutes, Ziyech notably hitting the post for the home side in the 79th minute, while Jan Vertonghen forced a superb double save out of Onana in the 87th minute, at which point it looked as though Ajax would hold on.

In the fifth minute of five added minutes, though, up popped Moura once again to seal an amazing comeback and ensure an all Premier League final in the Spanish capital next month.