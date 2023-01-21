The candidate of the New Nigeria’s People’s Party (NNPP) for the seat of

Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, Anthony Onochie Oche,i has declared that the time has come to provide proper and true representation for the people of the constituent .

According to him no one does the same thing over and over again and expects different results. “So, for the people of Aniocha Federal Constituency, it is time to change the course of their political trajectory after many years of constant voting of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

His words: “”When elected, the people of Aniocha will witness true representation and get a better deal from the national pool. Our people are industrious, intelligent, knowledgeable and consistently persistent in the pursuit of their dreams. But what is amiss is fair representation, which I promise to provide when elected.”

Fondly referred to as Onochieobodo, Anthony Ochei said that 2023 is that time again when voters will converge to elect their leaders, explaining that, “For a people that have demonstrated uncanny loyalty and faith in a particular party for long; it is only apt for them to be rewarded with democracy dividends across all sectors. This has not been the case.

Supporters of the NNPP and their candidate also said that at every election cycle, the same PDP comes up with loads of excuses on why they failed to perform and asks for yet another opportunity to right the wrongs and that the cycle continues as the people keep returning the PDP across all elective offices.

They said that in 2023 however, things are fated to change particularly with the new rave of the moment, the New Nigeria Peoples Democratic, NNPP and its candidate for the Aniocha Federal Constituency, Anthony/Onochie Ochei, fondly called Onochieobodo.

Making reference to the late Professor of Comparative Literature, Chinua Achebe, in his book, “The Problem With Nigeria,” they argued that the problem with Nigeria is squarely that of leadership, adding that Achebe, to a large extent, is right for the problem of Aniocha Federal Constituency is the dearth of leadership. For many years, the people have been in the dark but now have ample opportunity to bask in the light.

They said that that light comes in the form of Onochieobodo, who declared that it is his time to provide proper and true representation for the people in the 2023 polls.

Compared with the present occupant of the office, Ndudi Elumelu; Onochieobodo says he is a man of the people whose pedigree as a performer is incomparable to anyone.

Aware of the place of basic amenities in the life of the people, Anthony Onochie Ochie has promised to facilitate the provision of water and electricity in the area if elected. It Is on record that despite his many years in the Green chamber, Elumelu who doubles as House Minority Leader, failed to attract the needed federal government presence to Aniocha Federal Constituency.

Onochieobodo is promising Aniocha a technology hub that will harness their creative potentials to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.