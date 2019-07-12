Nigeria Super Eagles will face Algeria in the semi finals of the AFCON 2019, after the North Africans overpowered Cote d’Ivoire on penalty shot out.

Algeria scrapped through by beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Algeria took the lead through ex-West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli’s side-foot finish before striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty for Algeria soon after halftime, and Jonathan Kodjia equalized for Ivory Coast.

Baghdad Bounedjah, who had been fouled by keeper Sylvain Gbohouo, hit the bar.

Wilfried Bony had his penalty saved in the shootout to give Algeria the advantage. But Youcef Belaili hit the post with a spot kick that would have won it for the Algerians.

Straight after, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die had to score to send the shootout to sudden death, and he cannoned his penalty off the same post.

Ivory Coast forced extra time after Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia’s low finish but, after no further goals, the tie was decided by penalties.

Algeria, seeking a first AFCON triumph since 1990, will now meet Nigeria in Cairo on Sunday (20:00 BST).