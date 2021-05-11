By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has read riot act to real estate operators whose their aim were to exploit and defraud residents, to desist from such act or face wrath of the law.

Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson – Awoyinka, stated this at the ongoing press briefing to commemorate second year in office of the governor.

Benson – Awoyinka reeled out different measures being put in place to curb the excess of practitioners in housing industry and also vowed Sanwo-Olu’s administration would not left any stone unturned in order to make sure Lagosians get value for their money in housing industry.

” The State Executive Council has approved two critical Bill as part of the state government efforts to sanitize and rebuild the industry. The bills are Mortgage Foreclosure Law and Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s Bill 2021 in October 2020.

“The proposed bills have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly. The bills are currently awaiting the endorsement of Mr. Governor before finally becoming Laws”, she said .

Reeling out the scorecard of the ministry in the last two years, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said a s part of the moves to reduce housing deficit and provide affordable housing for the greater number of residents in the state, Sanwo-Olu’s administration has successfully completed 14 housing schemes within two years.

According to the commissioner, some of the completed schemes include: Lateef Jakande Gardens in Igando; Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale Badagry; LAGOSHOMS Lekki Phase 2; Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate, Courtland Villas Igbokushu among others located across the state.

Akinderu-Fatai said that four out of the number are virtually completed and awaiting commissioning at Odo Onosa Ayandelu, Agbowa, Magodo/Omole , Gbagada and Ibeshe. He added that other ongoing housing projects totaling 21 schemes are being constructed through the budgetary allocation and joint ventures in various parts of the state

Harping on the affordability and accessibility of the housing schemes, the Commissioner revealed that the homes being provided are for both low and high net worth individuals and are located in all parts of the state such as Igando, Igbokusu, Lekki, Badagry, Igbogbo, Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, Agbowa, Sangotedo, Epe, Ilubirin, Epe and Egan- Igando.

Akinderu-Fatai said: “Based on the all-inclusive stance of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration, there are completed and ongoing projects in all parts of the state and all categories of residents have the opportunity of accessing the housing provision.”

On the strategies to tackle housing deficit, Akinderu-Fatai hinted that the state government is already engaging multinational development partners for the construction of mass housing in the state. He pointed out that henceforth housing provision will be in the realm of thousands of homes so as to drastically reduce the housing challenges in the state.

The commissioner commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his uncommon passion at ensuring that greater number of residents achieve their dream of becoming home owners, adding that his unalloyed commitment towards providing decent and stable shelter for Lagosians deserves commendations.