From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told visiting Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Nigeria, Ahmed El Kachach that it is no longer business as usual in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Secretary APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, gave the assurance when the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit on the ruling party’s National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing the Palestinian Ambassador, who led a five-member delegation, the party’s chief scribe, who represented Governor Buni noted that the cooperation and understanding between the State of Palestine and the Nigerian government.

He recalled how Nigerians massively voted for the Buhari-led APC government in 2015 to save the country from the rot and abyss the PDP government had plunged the country.

“Despite inherited challenges, particularly the economic recession, President Buhari hit the ground running by undertaking multi-sector reforms, diversifying the economy and implementing social investment programmes which have benefited millions of Nigerians, especially the poor.

“It is no longer business as usual were the past PDP administrations looted and shared our national resources. The President Buhari has curbed corruption and theft. Our national resources are now invested massively in people-oriented programmes and critical infrastructure across the country,” he noted.

At party level, Akpanudoedehe stated that the Governor Buni-led APC Caretaker committee has returned the party to the people by entrenching internal democracy in nomination and decision making processes of the party.

“With a membership strength of over 40 million following the successful nationwide party membership registration, revalidation and register update excercise, the APC is unarguably the most accepted, sought after and largest political party,” he stated.

Akpanudoedehe further told the Palestinian Ambassador that he would relate details of the meeting, particulary their clamours to the CECPC National Chairman for onward communication to the government.

The CECPC Secretary was accompanied by the

Director of Administration, Alh. Abubakar Suleiman; Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta; Director of Organisation; Prof. Ussiju Medaner; Director of Welfare, Dr. Anietie Ofong; Director of Finance, Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Research, Planning and Strategy, Barr. Barth Ugwoke.