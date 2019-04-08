In this video, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, opens up on the 2023 presidency, saying that the Constitution did not say that power must leave the North in 2023, even as he believes that every part of the country is qualified to produce a president for the country.

Among other issues, Lawal also dwelt on the issue of marginalisation by the Igbo under President Buhari in the sharing of National Assembly leadership positions, declaring that the agitation by the Igbo is genuine, but the basis defective.