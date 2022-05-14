High-flying Nigeria-born American model, Joseph Water, has shared with Saturday Sun his thoughts on romance in America.

According to him, “Dating in America is difficult as it’s a cesspool of people with divergent needs.”

Water, whose real name is Babalola Otitoju Joseph, explained further: “Most Americans have social media platforms and participate in online dating and hookup websites where both parties are just up for casual sex and flings. Hence, the American dating culture has been greatly bastardised for people with a long-term mentality.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Continuing, he said: “In America, dating is a game of confidence. I’ve noticed that over time it’s not usually about being the most intelligent or beautiful, but the most confident. Americans often feel as though they need to act boldly to make a favourable impression on their counterparts, which I guess, is a good thing.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Water, 28, who has walked the runways of New York Fashion Week, also shared his thoughts on interracial relationships, saying: “I find interracial relationships quite interesting because it is the union of people with different cultures, backgrounds and experiences, and it breeds a lot of learning and adventure.

All that matters is the willingness of both partners to make it work despite their differences. Your truth always matters because you’ll find someone who aligns with you. You have to be open to meeting someone, you have to be sociable and personable.”