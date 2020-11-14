Fast rising actress, Olive Utalor, has what it takes to keep a man in marriage.

The role interpreter, who celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago, hinted Inside Nollywood that her virginity would be presented as a special gift to her husband on their wedding night.

“My husband will be so proud of me for keeping my virginity till marriage. You can see I have all it takes to keep a man. It’s not easy keeping my virginity till this time, I’m so proud of myself. And I am not scared of marriage as an actress. I was raised to face challenges squarely.

When I make any commitment, I put all my best in it, because to me, failing is not an option. Besides, marriage is a union of two people coming together to pledge their love for each other, and promise to stand together through thick and thin. There’s nothing to be afraid of. I know

my marriage will flourish,” she ascertained