Chief Osita Chidoka, a former Aviation Minister, says the performance of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo is gallant.

Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday in Awka that Ize-Iyamu among other candidates, gave Gov. Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor and candidate of PDP a good fight in spite of the odds.

He urged the APC candidate to hold his head up high and see the results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials as a reflection of the people’s will.

The former aviation minister called on the APC candidate to concede victory and congratulate the winner.

He said the election gave him the rare opportunity of having those who called him names to recant and rewrite his story, while still politically active.

According to him, if I were Ize-Iyamu, I would have called Gov. Obaseki before the final announcement of results.

“`He should be proud of himself as a politician because this election, like no other event, defined him as a strong politician.

“Those who four years ago, called him liar, thief, cultist recanted, not many get that opportunity.

“The outing against a sitting governor was not bad, he maintained his following, across the state, in spite of the baggage of his political party and chief supporter.

“This is not sunset, it is twilight and the sun may yet shine again in his future endeavours; glorious future beckons if you rise above self and claim victory.

“Pastor, make the call now. It will turn defeat to victory and redefine you,” he said in a statement he signed.

INEC had declared Obaseki winner of the polls. (NAN)