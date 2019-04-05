Chinenye Anuforo

Meanwhile, following the news that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the sale of Etisalat to Teleology Nigeria Limited, the former yesterday described the information as incorrect, misleading, mischievous and a total falsehood.

In a statement from the company to Daily Sun, Etisalat (EMTS) explained that the Federal High Court, Abuja did not nullify the sale of EMTS but the court on April 1, 2019 made an order for parties to maintain status quo as at April 25, 2018. As at the said date, EMTS (9mobile) was not a party to the suit before the court.

“The action before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court is not about the sale of EMTS (9mobile) but rather, the transfer of the license even without locus standi.”

EMTS (9mobile) has, however, appealed the order and also sought an injunction pending appeal at the Court of Appeal. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, 9mobile, Ore Olajide, said: “The sale of 9mobile to Teleology Nigeria Limited has not been nullified. The court made an order to maintain status quo as at April 25, 2018 when EMTS was not a party to the suit and we have appealed the ruling as well as sought an injunction pending appeal at the Court of Appeal.”

EMTS, therefore, assured its subscribers and all stakeholders to remain calm as matters are under control.

“We are working with our team of legal counsels to follow through as deemed necessary. EMTS remains focused on providing best in class telecommunication services to its subscribers and will provide necessary updates in due course.”