Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked some state governors to rescind their decision to relax the lockdown that was proclaimed as measure to contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

NMA said that decision would negatively affect the success made so far particularly in contact tracing and containment of community transmission of the virus.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, said, “our particular concerns are the declaration by the Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask, a moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches starting from Friday to Sunday in Rivers state.

“Also, the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by Katsina and Kogi States government and similar orders in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states for Easter services.”

He appreciated the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians placed on Easter, but insisted that evidences have confirmed that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“As such, relaxing any guideline that promotes mass gatherings in any part of our nation now can only heighten and not flatten the curve of transmission dynamics.