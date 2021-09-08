Traditional worshippers in Anambra State have said that it’s their turn to govern the state, observing that since the creation of the state, Christians have been in charge of governance.

The traditional worshipers said since Christians have piloted the affairs of the state for many years, fairness demands that they too should be given an opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

One of them, Chief Nnamdi Nwawuo, is the governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for the election slated for November 6.

The governorship hopeful, who is also a traditional priest hails from Nando community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mathias Aninwachukwu, appealed to Christians especially the two dominant denominations in the state – Anglican and Catholic churches – to support their aspiration to govern the state.

“The people of Anambra State are tired of all these professors, all these people they imported to come and take over Anambra. They are tired of whether you are an Anglican or a Catholic.

“They want to try a traditional man to see the difference. And I believe that the special grace of God shall be on our side”, Aninwachukwu said.

