From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The feud between the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Hope Uzodinma may have been rekindled as both continue to throw banters at each other. Okorocha responding to the purported ghost haunt of the 11 year old Somtochukwu Igboanusi who was killed during the relocation of the Eke-Ukwu market in 2017 as alleged by the State government said “it’s only a pity the governor would be justifying the killings in the State.”

Uzodinma through the State commissioner for information and strategy on Friday had alleged that senator Okorocha’s predicaments was due to the killing of the innocent boy during his tenure.

But Okorocha reacting through his special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Friday asked the governor to be more concerned with the present insecurity challenge in the State.

He said “Using the death of the innocent boy to justify the carnage or massacre in lmo, under Gov Uzodinma only showed the pitiable level the government in lmo has degenerated.

“Okorocha did not go after those strongly opposed to his government for the 8 years he was governor. He didn’t go after the politicians behind the resistance to the relocation of Ekeukwu market. Then , he should not have gone against an innocent boy. A very tender and innocent boy. 11- year old boy

“The operators of the camphope government in lmo have become very insensitive. Otherwise, they would not have imagined using the boy to justify their wickedness to the people of lmo state.” Okorocha emphasised.

He continued “The government in lmo is just a counterfeit of what a state government should be.

“They have been trying to explain away or justify the mindless killing of lmo people under their government. Thousands of lmo people have lost their lives under the governorship of Uzodinma, including vibrant and potential youths , Men, Women and traditional rulers . In their thousands.

“lmo state and her people have not known peace since Chief Uzodinma became governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings , arson, kidnapping, invasion, rituals. What they never witnessed when the righteous ones were in power or on the throne.

“The government of governor Uzodinma is not bothered that since 1976, when lmo was created, this is the only time lmo people would be slaughtered in their thousands like chickens. And the governor and his government are not bothered about the ugly development.

“Governor Uzodinma and his government have become itching experiences lmo people won’t forget in a hurry. The government has made lmo people to see their ears with their eyes. And the daily prayer on the lips of every sincere lmo man or woman is , ” may this nauseating cup run over”.

“ln the Scripture, both king Ahab and Herod were wickedness personified. But God , at the end of the day , made them to know that he is God. Like in the days of Ahab and Herod, God would surely prove that he is GOD over what has been happening under the governorship of Uzodinma and would remain God

“Under Okorocha, the opposition was encouraged to function unhindered. Every part of the state was alive and bubbling. Today, no part of the state is functioning. They are after the opposition. And they are not humble about their cluelessness and ineptitude.

“lf Okorocha, with meekness of the heart, never went after the known people behind the resistance of the relocation of Ekeukwu market, how then would he have done so, against an innocent boy.

“Moved by the death of the boy and not minding how he died, Okorocha visited the family to console and condole them . He also built the Somtochukwu hospital in the boy’s memory.

“But governor Uzodinma came and demolished the hospital built in honour or memory of the boy . And today, he is trying to use the demise of the young lad to justify the killings in lmo, under his governorship.

The government of governor Uzodinma should opt for Restitution and Atonement, having offended both God and man.” Okorocha stated.