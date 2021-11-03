From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, alleged that the invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili, was part of a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cow the judiciary and hijack the 2023 polls.

But the opposition party recalled that prior to the 2019 general elections, the APC led Federal Government had moved against former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen and removed him from office.

“The attack on Justice Odili is horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation. This is more so as the paw-prints of the APC are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections. It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterised the 2019 Presidential election. Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterised the 2019 elections,” the party said.

It further stated that the APC, as well as the Presidency, should be aware that Nigerians were ready to resist any assault on the institutions of democracy, “with every means available within the ambit of the law.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The PDP, while urging the judiciary to remain firm, charged Nigerians “to stand in defence of our democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Mary Odili be exposed and brought to book.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .