From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw National Congress (INC) has described the PIB as disgusting and provocative to people of the Nger Delta region.

It also called on Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva to stand firm with Ijaw people against their oppressors who passed the bill into law.

President of INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, at a press conference at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, said the Ijaw nation had rejected in its entirety the provisions of three per cent by the Senate and five per cent by House of Reps for host communities and the redefinition of host communities to include communities where pipelines pass through. He said Ijaw leaders also reject the provision that allocates 30 per cent of oil resources in Niger Delta for oil exploration in the north.

While accusing the Federal Government of double standards as regards Zamfara where the state government and individuals are allowed to mine gold, Okaba said the Ijaw nation would no longer allow itself to be treated as lesser partner in Nigeria.

“When we look back at the long passage of time, dealings between the Nigerian State and the Ijaw nation, periscopes deluge of insincerity and monumental deprivation. This is the sad reality and it is truly regrettable. But the Ijaw nation shall no longer accept being treated as a lesser partner in the Nigerian project. Nigeria is peaceful because the Niger Delta is peaceful. Even in a tightly knit family, differences and competing interests must be balanced

“The slashing of compensation for host communities to a ridiculous percentage and increasing the percentage on searching for more petroleum reserves in the ‘frontier basin’ and redefining the meaning of host communities to include communities where oil pipelines pass through is disgusting and provocative. For the umpteenth time, if these injustices are not abated, we will do all that is peaceful and legal to seek our leave of this contraption called Nigeria.”

Okaba implored federal lawmakers and top government officials to throw their weight behind the will and wish of the people by “rejecting this slavish allotment and support us for a better deal which is a minimum of 10 per cent.”

He called on those bent on infringing on the rights of Ijaw people to blame themselves when crisis erupts, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari must rise to the occasion and douse tension by not signing the bill until National Assembly approves 10 per cent as host communities trust fund.

