Ace comedian, Nnamdi Nnaji-Ibe aka Yellowmouth, has commented on the alarming rate at which young people are leaving the country in search of greener pastures.

The young comedian, who is known for his annual ‘Unleashed’ show, has made a name for himself in Dubai with the marquee event that features top Nigerian comedians, musicians and dancers.

According to Yellowmouth, who is also an immigrant, “When you look at the potential that Nigeria has, it’s really sad to see that so many people are looking for a way out. If the country were better managed, there wouldn’t be a need for people to leave.”

Yellowmouth returns to Nigeria from time to time for many reasons, but for now, he has made Dubai his home.