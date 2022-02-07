From Magnus Eze, Enugu

It has been praises galore for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for setting up a political action committee for the actualisation of Nigerian President of South East origin by next year.

This is as some groups have warned that the region would not accept any position other than the number one seat in the land which they said has not been occupied by the Igbo for close to 60 years.

The Indigenous People of Nigeria (IPN), Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) and Igbo Rights Agenda (IRA), at the weekend, commended the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization for its brave initiative.

IPN Convener, Nnamdi Iroegbu described Obiozor as a man of excellence and repute, an international diplomat, who understands the game of power, and strategy.

“He understands the game of power and knows the need to lobby and woo other Nigerians and other interest groups in stating that justice, equity and fairness know no boundary, but apply to all people under God’s creation.

“The South East must be supported to produce the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria so that the sense of citizen participation and ownership of the country can be evident to everyone. This is the reason IPN identifies with the cause of the Southeast for 2023 Presidency.

“We make ourselves available to Ohanaeze Ndigbo in times like this to build bridges with them alongside other ethnic nationalities and interest groups for the much expected unity that our nation desires earnestly in 2023,” Iroegbu stated.

IPN, however, urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties to ensure that all their actions regarding the 2023 presidency were in the interest of the people of Nigeria.

President General of South East youth leaders, Goodluck Ibem, tasked Obiozor to ensure that those that would be selected as members of the committee were people of high integrity, patriotism, proven track record and wide political contacts across the country.

COSEYL also said the committee should stand firm and work assiduously to ensure that the zone was supported by other zones to produce the next president.