From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) has vowed never to hand over the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

This followed the appeal by founder, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to South East governors to take over the security outfit and reform it for the protection of lives and property in the zone,

Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement in Owerri, yesterday, described Uwazuruike’s proposal as stupid, saying the aim was to politicise the ESN and render it impotent.

“How on earth did Uwazuruike think that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should hand over the heavenly ordained ESN to slaves installed by the caliphate in different government houses in Biafraland. Uwazuruike thought that IPOB and Kanu are like him that shamelessly sold the future of our unborn generations to the same oppressors he claims to be fighting against just because all he wanted in life was to escape poverty and live in style and opulence? His intention of making such stupid suggestion is to turn ESN into another eastern region version of the heavily politicised and toothless security outfits formed in other regions. IPOB cannot fall for their trap,” he said.

He advised Uwazuruike to form his own security outfit and hand it over to the South East and South South governors as IPOB and its leader, Kanu, were capable of managing ESN to achieve its mandate.

“This same individual that openly condemned the launch of ESN earlier is today shamelessly clamouring to be identified with it. How times have changed. We, IPOB, have come with an unshakeable resolve to liberate our people from the Lugardian damnation called Nigeria. The mistake this hotelier and hostel builder and his likes made with our collective future is what IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu are fighting ever so hard to correct today.

“At least, now he knows they can never be like us. Unlike him, IPOB is a noble family of liberators that cannot be bought or sold to the highest bidder. Neither will we allow earthly material considerations to move us to distraction. Our mission is a very simple one: restore Biafra, nothing more, nothing less.”