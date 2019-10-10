Vera Wisdom-Bassey

In promoting and preserving the Igbo culture, indigenes of Igbo in Ifo, Ogun State, recently celebrated the New Yam Festival amidst pomp and fun fare. Willy Okonkwo Ejimnkeonye, Eze Ndigbo 1, Ogun State, said:

“The tradition was handed over to indigenes from the East and those working or doing businesses across the world as a way of promoting peace, love, unity, progress within their host communities.

“Due to the prestige given to the festival, it is difficult to eat new yam without performing the compulsory New Yam Festival anywhere in the land. The festival is a culture being observed in Igbo land. We believe that the world revolves and rotates around it. What you see today may not be what you will see tomorrow.

“Tt is a taboo for any person to steal yam any where or any place in Igbo land and go unpunished. It is better you steal a car than stealing a yam, because if you do you will be banned for seven years.

“Any individual caught stealing yams will barred from the society. When it is time for him to be reconciled to the community, he would have to make some form of cleansing that will enable him to be accepted into the community.”

Chief Lonjinus Iheagbara, who was conferred with the title, Aguiyi, said it as a motive to do more and be more committed to his community.

He promised to do all things within his ability to reduce poverty and enthrone peace in the society.