From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The President General of the Mbaike’s People Assembly (MPA), Chief Macellinus Nlemigbo, has emphasised that it is the turn of the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state to produce the next lawmaker representing its federal constituency of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru.

According to Nlemigbo, this is in line with the earlier agreement reached at the last meeting of MPA to maintain the principles of zoning in the area.

At the meeting, grand patron of MPA, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had advised the two clans of the need of abiding by the zoning formular already laid down by Mbaike.

The decision if followed will automatically not be in favour of the present house of representative member, Henry Nwawuba who is from Mbaitoli and currently seeking a third term under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).