From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing northern senatorial district of Cross River has called on all PDP faithful from the zone to bond together ahead of February 26 legislative by-election.

The party conducted its primary election on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Ogoja Recreation Centre and Mr Mke Usibe emerged its candidate after beating other two contestants.

However, there has been insinuations from some quarters that Sen Jarigbe discreetly skewed the process to favour one of the aspirants, thus there is need for truce.

And in a statement calling for reconciliation and made available to newsmen in Calabar, he said it is normal that no one likes to lose an election and after an exercise like this, there is bound to be disagreements, disappointments, regrets, name-callings, blaming and counter- blaming.

He admitted that having enjoyed tremendous support from everyone, adding that every aspirant in the just-concluded primary election is his brother, sister, friend and ardent supporter.

He further admitted that each one of these aspirants asked for his support and felt entitled to it just as they deserved the support.

Recalling how he has been victim of manipulated primaries, he said he decided to remain neutral and refused to succumb to pressure and sentiments put forward by interested parties.

He said: “I could have moved towards asking this or that aspirant to step down, but that, in my estimation, would have been a glaring testimony that I have taken sides.

“I wanted this election to be won and lost on the field and we provided a level playing field. Now, that the primary election has come and gone, we need to come together as one big family.

“I have chosen the path of not defending myself from all the allegations of taking sides or saying anything; as tempers cool off, everyone will remember the truth that I stayed as neutral as possible.”

Calling on all PDP faithful to come together and prepare for the pending election, he said: “Let’s bond together fast, before outsiders who can never love and support us as much as we do among ourselves, deceive us about greener pastures elsewhere that don’t exist.

“We need one another. This is politics, we will always need one another. We cannot push anybody away. The party needs everyone.

Let’s restrain ourselves from fanning the embers of discord with rumours, and outright lies. Let love lead.”