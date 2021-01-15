Daniel Kanu

The leading rights coalition of civil society and voice of the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) said the peoples of the region has resolved to partner all sincere governments and peoples of Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity nationwide.

The position was taken at the end of the 2021 first General Cyber-Meeting of UNDEDSS, Thursday, 14th January.

The think-tank group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Tony Uranta, made available to Daily Sun disclosed willingness to assist in providing solution to Nigeria’s economic, security and social challenges.

UNDEDSS averred that, “Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that’s threatening both the global and Nigerian economies, UNDEDSS believes that it is in the self-enlightened best interests of all Nigerians that we all work together, at this point in time, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians so as to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity”.

According to the statement “This is not the best of times for any sections of Nigeria to promote isolationism or populism; but, that it is rather time for all to pull together towards being a country determined to let Justice, Equity, and Rule-of-Law be its fundamental premises.”

The release noted further that “”UNDEDSS recognise that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria, even as we see that the USA still has them regardless of the age of her democracy.

“But we can, and must, ensure that good triumphs over evil; and do all we need to see the Governments and peoples of Nigeria rise up out of this maelstrom to position Nigeria as the great nation we have always been destined to be with God helping us.”.

UNDEDSS concludes by assuring “That the region is, to this end, going to stretch forth hands of friendship and partnership to the Federal Government of Nigeria, relevant State governments and peoples of Nigeria, to expedite the restoration of nationwide security, and guarantee better life of all Nigerians”.