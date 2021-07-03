From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has admonished the political leaders to always leave legacies behind and build bridges across the nation.

Speaking during the homily of late Mrs Comfort Asuquo, the mother of Rt Hon Daniel Asuquo, representing Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency, held at Akamkpa local government area of Cross River at the weekend, Isong who doubles as the President of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, Calabar, decried lack of morals and societal values among the present crop of leaders who value wealth and existentialism.

He said the biblical injunctions of a good name is better than silver and gold does not hold water any longer as the present generation has thrown it overboard in the guise of looking for a more better lifestyle.

In his sermon from Ecclesiastics 7:1 and titled “leaving a legacy behind,” he said: “it is not the number of years one leaves that matters, but what we are leaving behind as God says a good name is better than silver and gold. But it does not matter again in this generation.

“These days people go for funerals and forgets the messages preaches there and the essence of the ceremony but rather see such occasion as an avenue to showcase wealth and lavish lifestyles that are not in tandem with societal values”

Extolling the life and times of late Mrs Comfort Asuquo, Isong called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the life of King Solomon who saw it all and still believed that a good name still matters.

He called on our politicians to create a positive impacts on the lives of their constituents and family members rather than building mansions that cannot transform peoples lives.

He listed four things our leaders can do to leave a legacy behind to include pursuing eternity and not vanity as well as impacting on their generation and lives around them rather than collecting titles across communities.

Others, he said, include raising and training your children in the ways of the ways of God, and build bridges of friendship, relationship and fellowship, adding that the greatest Nigerians are those who have built bridges.

He commended the late Mrs Asuquo who ran a good race and ended up with gold as seen in the unity among the children and the befitting burial organised in her honour.

In his condolence message, the governor of Bayelsa state, Sen Douye Diriye, said:” The late Asuquo led a good life and left threads of relationship and that is why we are all here today to honour her. We enjoin all to borrow a leaf from Mma and leave a legacy behind.

He said: “Whatever office we find ourselves, we should endeavour to impact on the people around us as offices are ephemeral and we must make good use of it.

:We should have less of bitterness in Nugeria, but should exude love and peaceful co-existence among us all no matter the tribe and religious inclinations.”

On his part, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ndidi Edumelu, said the Lower House is committed to passing laws that promote good governance and would impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Signatories present at funeral service include Prof Ivara Esu, Deputy Governro of Corss River, He Udom Emmanuel, represented, former governors Sen Liyel Imoke, Col Palm Ogar reted, members of the National Assembly, the academia, the business community and a cross section of the political class cutting across PDP and APC from mostly South South zone.

Equally present were banks’ executives and members of CAN and PFN as well as the traditional institution.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.