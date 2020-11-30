By Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has asked the Federal Government to consider a change of security architecture in the country, saying that the current platform is not working.

Lawan spoke to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Monday shortly after a condolence visit to Zabarmari, where dozens of farmers were beheaded by Boko Haram last weekend.

‘We are conscious of the need to have new thinking. Let us have a fresh idea, let us have some reforms in the armed forces. The security architecture in the country is not working, let us see how we can make it better,’ the Senate President said.

He stressed that the killings of 43 farmers in Borno last weekend should propel the president to rejig the security architecture, saying there was a need for the change now.

‘We have said it several times, this time now, let the death of the 43 farmers at Zabarmari be the turning point. It is now,’ he declared.

He said the armed forces and other security agencies in the country require more funding. He suggested that funds should be injected into fighting insecurity now rather than building roads or other infrastructure where people are not secured.

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly would give support any efforts towards addressing the insecurity in the country. He said there was a need to have more recruitment into the armed forces and other security agencies.

He commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for providing quality leadership in the state and collaboration with all security agencies.

He led the presidential delegation with Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and other ministers to Borno to condole with the government and the people over the weekend killing of farmers by Boko Haram.