From Gabriel Dike and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged West African Examination Council (WAEC) and other national examination bodies to take advantage of technology to improve on their examinations and other services.

Buhari who spoke through the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at an event to mark the 70th anniversary of WAEC in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that it’s time for examination bodies, regional and national, to move from offline to online system in the conduct of their examinations and other operations.

He maintained that technology has redefined 21st century world, and Nigeria and African continent can’t be left behind in the global technological revolution.

He congratulated WAEC for being consistent and credible in the last 70 years and reminded them of the need to prepare for the next decades that would come with different challenges and opportunities.

He said: “These coming decades would come with different challenges and opportunities, and there are three issues that would present those challenges and opportunities.

“The first is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) and it’s implications on the growth of institutions. The second is WAEC curriculum, teaching and examinations, and other related issues that are relevant to 21st century needs, while the third one s the role of technology in the work of WAEC.

“Our continent is evolving before our eyes. AfCTA is an ambitious effort to form one of the largest free trade areas by bringing together almost 1.3 million people across the 54 African countries, aimed at single market for goods and services in order to deepen economic integration in Africa.

“It means there’s room for expansion for regional bodies like WAEC. The second challenge is the huge changes to how we work or relate as people and do business. With amazing advances in technology, talents is more mobile and there’s greater competition for human capacity.

“The 21st century economy requires a different skill set that involves problem solving and innovation. These are key requirements for relevance in global economy. So, WAEC must redesign its curriculum to provide opportunities for students to get knowledge and skills that would make them relevant in the 21st century. There is no option to technology in our education today.

“Undoubtedly, WAEC has done well in digital innovations introduced to better the examination system, but there’s room for improvement. Key aspect in technological advancement that WAEC must commit to is online examination which is the trend globally. Undoubtedly, there’s issue of digital infrastructures required for that especially internet penetration but that challenge should be the responsibilities of government and private sector.

“It’s time we shift from offline to online examination system. It will reduce logistics cost, enable wider reach and participation, provide real time outcome of the examination and most importantly, minimize the issues of examination malpractices.

“I am happy that WAEC is implementing part of it. It’s commendable but we must know that technological innovation will catch up with us and we would have no option but to follow, may be late.”

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in his remarks, solicited the support of stakeholders in the fight against examination malpractices.

He urged management of WAEC not to rest on tts oars in evolving strategies and inttiaives that would climinate the incidence of examination malpractice in West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSE).

He commended WAEC for being the symbol of success in the conduct of quality public examinations, whose certificate have continued to enjoy global acceptability.

“WAEC has continued to be a shining symbol of effective and player in regional cooperation among Enghsh speaking countries of the sub region. | urge the Council to continue to embark on endeavours that would enhance the quality of its service delivery to its candidates and other stakeholders which they are established to serve.”

He assured the Council that the Federal Ministry of Educanon and the Buhari Administration will support initiatives aimed at improving its services and maintaining the quality and credibility of its examinations.