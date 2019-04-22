Senate Leader, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has asked Nigerians to seize the Easter period to heal wounds and reunite; across board.

He also assured that a greater tomorrow awaits the country.

Lawan, who made the plea in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, wherein he urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope.

“As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate Easter, I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope, forbearance and reconciliation it offers as we seek to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“We should also take advantage of this period to heal wounds and reunite across board so that the prosperity promised by this administration, which is well within our capacity as a people, would be actualised.

“I am confident that, with all critical stakeholders in public and private sectors working together, a greater tomorrow awaits our nation.

“I wish all Nigerians the best of this glorious season,” the senate leader said.

…Obiano, Oye preach love, forgiveness

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has called on Christians to imbibe the teachings of Easter by reaching out and touching their neighbours with love.

His call came just as the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, described Easter as a period for penance, forgiveness and reconciliation.

Obiano who spoke in a special Easter Message, observed that there is no greater manifestation of unconditional love than the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ; for the salvation of mankind, which is the reason for the Easter feast.He said the essence of Easter is love, and stressed that there is no incident in known history that is higher than a man laying down his own life for his neighbours.

On his part, Oye,aintained that peace could only be achieved through tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation, and lamented of too much bitterness and intolerance in the Nigeria.