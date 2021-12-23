Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, yesterday, challenged Muslim and Christian clerics to begin special prayers for the restoration of peace and stability in the emirate and the nation.

The monarch, who spoke against the backdrop of recent bandit attacks in the state and across the country, said it had become imperative for Muslims and Christians to rise up in prayers in view of the incessant killings, miming and kidnapping of innocent people.

A statement by the spokesperson for the emirate, Malam Abdullahi Kwarbai, said the Emir urged all Muslims to heed the directive in their five daily prayers while Christians should seek divine intervention at their regular church services.

While condoling with families of those that lost their loved ones, he sympathised with those that sustained injuries.