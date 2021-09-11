UK-based Nigerian entertainer, King David whose real name is David Agboola, has hinted at what it’s like doing music in the Diaspora.

He told Saturday Sun: “Playing music in the UK and US has its ups and downs especially when you are an independent artiste. It costs a lot of money to do music if you are not with a major label. It can be very hard if you are self-funded; what goes on behind music puts a lot of people off. If you are not mentally strong, it could be very hard over here.”

However, the producer/CEO of Royalty Timeless Music Group {RTMG) has disclosed his plans to relocate to Nigeria any time soon. He even said he might take a shot at the presidency if and when he decides to join politics.

“Free health care, security, constant light, clean road, and jobs will be my major focus. I will also ensure that the country’s currency becomes one of the strongest in the world. I am very passionate about the development of our people, but we must let those who are there now do their jobs, and when it’s our turn to go and vote, let’s fix Nigeria together,” he stated.

