Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has revealed that it’s an uphill task leading the Nigerian national team.

Eguavoen who doubles as the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Director said Nigerians are understandably demanding and do not settle for less.

While he said these are normal realities, fans should encourage and not discourage those in charge of the national team.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“It’s very very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“And we are a football nation which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available.

“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right and centre definitely but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot.”