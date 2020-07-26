Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka admits it will be challenging to choose between England or Nigeria, should his impressive Premier League form be rewarded with international selection.

In a wide ranging interview with Sky Sports News, the teenager discussed a memorable few years rising through the ranks at Arsenal.

Saka is yet to receive a call-up from either England or Nigeria, but he’s attracting admiring glances from both associations.

For the modest but confident 18-year-old, it is a decision that will require careful consideration with family members at the right time.

“It’s a tough choice,” Saka revealed.

“I’m happy to have represented England at youth level, but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

“We haven’t been picked by any team, so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.”

Gareth Southgate has been keeping a close eye on Saka and Manchester United striker, Mason Greenwood, while Jude Bellingham recently became the most expensive 17-year-old in history following his £25million move to Borussia Dortmund.