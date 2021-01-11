Lawmaker representing Ezza South Constituency in Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chris Usulor, has said that it was the turn of Ezza clan to produce the next governor of the state.

Usulor who is serving his third term in the Assembly said that Ezza clan being the most populous clan in the state ought to produce the governor 25 years after the creation of the state.

Usulor ,a chieftain of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) stated this, yesterday, in an interview with with Daily Sun in Abakaliki.

He recalled the wonderful contributions of some great sons of Ezza land, like late Dr. Offia Nwali which led to the creation of the state and wondered why the clan had not been rewarded with the governorship since 1999.

He appealed to the PDP to give him the opportunity to fly the flag of the party in 2023, assuring that he had all it took to defeat candidates of other political parties in the poll.

“I will contest the governorship of Ebonyi in 2023. My people have been shut out of governance for too long. It is our turn to produce the governor and I have all it takes to give Ebonyi quality leadership that will wipe out poverty and hardship in the state. My party, the PDP, should support me to do this in 2023,” he said.